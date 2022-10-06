Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes To Get New Evidentiary Hearing In Fraud Case

Just before her sentencing for four fraud cases in January, Theranos Elizabeth Holmes will receive a new evidentiary hearing during which the judge in the criminal case will take a look at "limited, but serious" allegations that government prosecutors played foul with the testimony of an important witness, former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff.

The new evidentiary hearing is scheduled for October 17, the day on which Holmes was earlier set to be sentenced. Her sentencing is now delayed, with it being rescheduled to between November and January.

The new evidentiary hearing is a result of an unusual incident in August, in which an upset Rosendorff showed up at Holmes' home to try to talk with her. According to court documents, Rosendorff first called Holmes' lawyer at around 5 pm on August 8 and left a voicemail in which he asked for an arranged meeting with Holmes at her house. The lawyer has a recording of the voicemail. An hour or so after leaving that message, Rosendorff then turned up at Holmes' home. Holmes did not speak with Rosendorff, but her partner, William Evans, did.

Evans claims that Rosendorff appeared at the front door of their home looking dishevelled and anxious. His shirt was untucked, his hair messy, and his voice shaky. Though Evans said he tried to get Rosendorff to leave, the former lab director apparently kept talking, saying he felt guilty for the way things had gone in the trial and that he was losing sleep over it.

Key to the judge's interest in Evans' account of the exchange, Rosendorff allegedly suggested that the government prosecutors had manipulated his testimony.

Specifically, Rosendorff said that while he was on the stand, government prosecutors tried to make everyone at Theranos "look bad," and for things at the company to appear worse than they were. This was making him upset all night. He added that he had tried to answer all the questions during the trial honestly.

With this information, Holmes' lawyers filed a motion for a new trial. In response, government prosecutors submitted a sworn declaration from Rosendorff in which he stated that he "answered every question put to me completely, accurately, and truthfully to the best of my ability."

The judge in the case, US District Judge Edward Davila, expressed skepticism of this whole situation, even questioning whether it was a "fishing expedition" for the defense to net more evidence. He also noted that Rosendorff's testimony was not likely to be relevant to the charges on which Holmes was convicted, which relate to defrauding investors. As the lab director who dealt directly with the clinical testing, Rosendorff's testimony is most relevant to charges relating to defrauding doctors and patients—counts on which Holmes was acquitted.

