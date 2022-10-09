Australia Services Index Due On Monday

Australia will on Monday see September results for the Performance of Services Index from the Australian Industry Group, highlighting an extremely light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, the index score was 53.3.

Also, the in Malaysia (Birth of the Prophet Muhammad), Taiwan (National Day) and Japan (Sports Day) are closed on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday.

