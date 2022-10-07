Japan Leading Index Rises In August

Japan's leading index improved for the first time in four months in August, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to a four-month high of 100.9 in August from 98.9 in July.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, improved to 101.7 in August from 100.1 in the previous month. Further, this was the highest score since April 2019, when it was 101.9.

The lagging index came in at 97.9 in August versus 96.0 in the preceding month.

