Swiss Jobless Rate Falls In September

Switzerland's unemployment rate declined marginally in September, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Friday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate fell to 1.9 percent in September from 2.0 percent in August. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged at 2.0 percent.

In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 2.6 percent.

The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 89,526 in September from 91,372 in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 2.1 percent in September from 2.0 percent in August.

Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 2.1 percent in September, same as seen in the previous month. This was in line with economists' expectations.

