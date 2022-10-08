Chlöe Bailey Reimagines 'Footloose' For New Pepsi Commercial

To celebrate the return of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop with the launch of new limited-edition flavor Zero Sugar Cream Soda Cola, Pepsi teamed up with Chlöe Bailey to remake and reimagine "Footloose," the classic and iconic title track to the classic 1984 Paramount Pictures film.

The re-imagination of "Footloose" features new instrumental and vocal twists unique to Chlöe's instantly recognizable R&B/Pop style. The story behind the track is also brought to life in the music video-style spot - directed by Hannah Luxe Davis and choreographed by Sean Bankhead.

Chlöe plays the main character in a modern take on the classic "Footloose" film storyline. As she steps into a quiet diner in a town that bans self-expression like singing and dancing, Chlöe quickly wins over hesitant patrons and convinces them to let loose and unapologetically share their best moves for the world to see, all with the smooth taste of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop.

"This collaboration with Pepsi is a dream come true," said Chlöe.

"I'm so excited to partner with such an iconic brand with a rich history in music and follow in the footsteps of so many renowned female artists who have been part of the Pepsi family for decades."

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to re-create the fun, beloved track, 'Footloose,' through my creative lens and I hope everyone finds something to love in this modern take on a classic," added the global superstar.

Pepsi and Chlöe have also announced a TikTok Dance Challenge, starting October 7.

Through October 16, consumers across the nation are encouraged to follow Pepsi on TikTok and Instagram and share their best dance moves using Chlöe's reimagined "Footloose" track along with hashtags #PepsiSodaShop #PepsiSweepstakes.

Participants will have a chance to win autographed items from Chlöe, including signed posters and the signed dancing shoes that she wore on the set of the music video, along with other prizes.

Pepsi & Chlöe's "Footloose" video will be available for viewing on the Pepsi brand's YouTube and social channels and will later air during the all-new season of "Saturday Night Live" as well as in connection with the broadcast of the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas, where Chlöe is also slated to perform.

(Photo: PepsiCo)

