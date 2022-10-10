Australia Consumer Confidence Index Data Due On Tuesday

Australia will on Tuesday see October results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In September, the index climbed 3.9 percent to a score of 84.4.

Australia also will provide August numbers for building permits; in July, permits were down 18.2 percent on month and 25.5 percent on year.

Japan will release August figures for current and account and September results for the eco watchers survey. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 121.8 billion yen, down from 229 billion yen in July. The eco watchers survey in August for current conditions had a score of 45.4, while the outlook was at 49.4.

The Philippines will see August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were up 21.5 percent on year and exports fell an annual 4.2 percent for a trade deficit of $5.927 billion.

Indonesia will release August numbers for retail sales; in July, sales climbed 6.2 percent on year.

New Zealand will provide September results for electronic retail card spending; in August, spending was up 0.9 percent on month and 26.9 percent on year.

Economic News

