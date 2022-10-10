European Economics Preview: Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Due

Investor confidence survey data from euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases consumer and producer prices for September. Inflation is forecast to ease to 6.2 percent from 6.5 percent in August.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production from Austria and preliminary foreign trade figures from Hungary are due.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The investor sentiment index is seen at -34.7 in October versus -31.8 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, consumer prices and industrial production figures are due from Greece.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.