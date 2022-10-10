Turkey Jobless Rate Lowest Since March 2014

Turkey's unemployment rate decreased further in August to its lowest level in nearly eight-and-a-half years, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 9.6 percent in August from 10.0 percent in July.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 11.5 percent.

Moreover, the latest unemployment rate was the lowest since March 2014, when it was 9.5 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased by 100,000 to 3.312 million in August from 3.412 million in July.

Data also showed that the employment rate rose to 47.9 percent in August from 47.4 percent a month ago.

