New Treatment For Bladder Cancer Finds Success In Mice

One of the latest studies done by Northwestern Medicine on mice has revealed that an epigenetics drug, which is at present being used for treating blood cancer and rare sarcomas can halt the growth of bladder cancer cells by making use of the immune system. The drug in question, tazemetostat, was first developed with the aim of treating lymphoma.

Researchers said that this is the first time that a drug, which has till now been used to treat hematologic malignancies and rare sarcomas is being used in the treatment of most common solid tumors.

Commenting on the study findings, lead study author Joshua Meeks, an associate professor of urology and of biochemistry and molecular genetics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said, "We've discovered for the first time that the drug actually works by activating the immune system, not just by inhibiting the tumor."

He added, "We think the specific mutations that may make the drug successful are found in almost 70% of bladder cancers."

Bladder cancer is one of the common cancers affecting more than 700,000 individuals in the U.S. It is the fourth most common cancer among men.

Meeks said, "The drug is a pill that is well tolerated and could be added to other systemic therapies in bladder cancer." The drug is now being tested in a national clinical trial led by investigators at Northwestern for patients suffering from late-stage bladder cancer.

Research done by Northwestern investigators revealed that the medication, which targets the EZH2 gene, found maximum in most tumors, could stop the growth of bladder cancer.

Meeks said, "EZH2 is commonly overexpressed in most solid tumors and works by 'locking' tumors in a state of growth. We think it's one of the main genes involved in cancer. We were interested in that gene because the most common mutations in bladder cancer may make EZH2 more active. When cells have higher levels of this gene activity, they proliferate."

When scientists removed EZH2 in bladder cancers in mice, the tumors were much smaller and full of immune cells.

Researchers went on to say. "That was our clue the immune system may be suppressed by EZH2. Next, we gave a commercially available drug or tazemetostat to inhibit the activity of this gene. It caused a lot of immune cells to pack the bladder. Finally, when we used mice with no T cells, we found the drug was ineffective, confirming that the immune system was likely the primary pathway by which the drug works."

