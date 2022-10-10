Australia Building Approvals Surge 28.1% In August

The total number of building permits issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 28.1 percent on month in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at 17,497.

That follows the 18.2 percent decline in July.

Approvals for private sector houses rose 4.1 percent on month to 10,459, while approvals for private sector dwellings excluding houses skyrocketed 99.1 percent to 6,766.

On a yearly basis, approvals for houses fell 14.4 percent and approvals for dwellings excluding houses dipped 1.2 percent and overall approvals were down 9.5 percent.

The value of non-residential building rose 15.1 percent on month, while the value of total building rose 23.5 percent.

