Indonesia Retail Sales Growth Slows In August

The Indonesian retail sector continued to expand in August, albeit at a slower pace, and retailers estimated that the positive trend continued in September, the results of a survey by Bank Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales climbed 4.9 percent year-on-year in August, following a 6.2 percent rise in July.

The overall growth in August was underpinned by increasing growth in food, beverages, and tobacco amid persistently strong growth in automotive fuels, clothing, as well as cultural and recreation goods.

On a monthly basis, retail sales moved up 0.8 percent in August, reversing a 3.1 percent fall seen in July. This was the first rise in four months.

The monthly recovery was primarily boosted by improving sales of food, beverages, and tobacco, as well as sales of spare parts and accessories.

Retailers predict further positive growth in September on the back of rising demand for food, beverages, and tobacco, coupled with improving sales of other household equipment as well as information and communication equipment.

Survey respondents predicted a monthly increase of 0.9 percent and an annual growth of 5.5 percent for the month of September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.