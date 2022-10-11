Kansas Lawmakers Gear Up To Pass Medical Marijuana Bill In 2023

Lawmakers in Kansas have lined up three meetings beginning this week, which are meant to inform legislation that the medical marijuana in the state can be voted on in 2023.

The members of the Special Committee on Medical Marijuana, which a bicameral legislative panel set up in June, will hear from state officials, law enforcement, advocates and opponents as they look to finalize a reform bill for the session in 2023.

The first meeting will take place on Wednesday. On the agenda there will be general discussion about medical cannabis legislation and tax and fee structures, followed by different testimonies from representatives of state agencies, law enforcement and local governments.

In the following week on October 19, the committee will take comments on the "public policy implications" of medical marijuana legalization from supporters, opponents and neutral parties. And finally on November 16, members will talk and discuss on committee recommendations for the full legislature, which will be used to inform the provisions of a legalization bill for the 2023 session.

While advocates were unhappy that lawmakers were not able to pass a medical cannabis bill by the end of the 2022 session in May in spite of their being considerable momentum and support from Governor Laura Kelly there is hope that the committee's work will lay the foundation for work when it convenes again.

The Senate did hold several hearings on cannabis reform this year, but members were able to schedule a vote. Late in the session, legislative leaders formed a bicameral conference committee that was tasked with arriving at a deal that could pass both chambers, although that didn't pan out by the time lawmakers adjourned.

Members of the House and Senate Federal and State Affairs Committees held two public conference meetings in April to discuss a way to merge the House-passed medical marijuana bill with a separate one that Senate lawmakers began considering this year. At the last official meeting, lawmakers from the House side went through areas where they were conceded their differences in the other chamber's bill, as well as provisions they wanted to keep from their own measure.

In general, the two chambers' proposals were already fairly similar, sharing numerous key provisions.

