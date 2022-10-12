Turkey Industrial Output Growth Eases Further; Retail Sales Rise At Faster Rate

Turkey's industrial production growth eased for the fourth straight month in August, while retail sales rose at the fastest rate in three months, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production climbed a calendar adjusted 1.0 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 2.5 percent gain in

Further, the latest rate of increase was the slowest in the current sequence of growth that started in July 2020.

The overall growth in August was driven by a 2.2 percent rise in manufacturing output.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production registered a sharp decline of 12.4 percent, and output produced in the utility sector was 3.5 percent lower compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent from July, when it declined by 6.1 percent.

In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that annual retail sales growth accelerated notably to a three-month high of 9.0 percent in August from 2.3 percent in the previous month.

Non-food sales, except automotive fuel, grew 12.8 percent yearly in August, and food, drinks and tobacco sales gained 11.5 percent.

Retail sales via mail orders and internet grew sharply by 25.8 percent in August compared to last year, while sales of automotive fuel alone slid by 4.3 percent.

Month-on-month, retail sales moved up 3.7 percent in August, after showing no variations in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.