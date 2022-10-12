Dutch Exports Growth Accelerates In August

Dutch exports growth improved in August after easing in the previous month, figures published by the statistical office CBS showed on Wednesday.

Exports rose 2.5 percent yearly in August, after a 2.2 percent increase in July. This was the fifth consecutive annual growth.

In August, in particular, more machines and equipment were exported, the agency said.

Citing its export radar, the CBS said conditions for exports in October were less favorable than in August.

The statistical office said this was mainly because the producer confidence has declined in Germany and the Eurozone.

Imports grew 1.2 percent annually in August, after a 1.5 percent decline in the previous month, data showed.

