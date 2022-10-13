UK Lenders Expect Credit Availability To Households To Fall: BoE Survey

British lenders expect the availability of both secured and unsecured credit to households to fall in the fourth quarter, the latest quarterly Credit Conditions Survey from the Bank of England showed on Thursday.

The availability of secured credit to households decreased in the three months ended August. Banks expect the availability of secured credit to decline further over the next three months.

At the same time, the availability of unsecured credit to households decreased only slightly in the third quarter but its availability was forecast to drop in the fourth quarter.

Regarding credit availability to businesses, the survey found that supply of credit to all firms, irrespective of size, remained unchanged in the third quarter. Overall availability was expected to fall slightly in the fourth quarter.



Further, demand for secured lending for house purchases eased in the third quarter and was forecast to drop again in the coming three months. Meanwhile, demand for unsecured lending was anticipated to remain unchanged, as seen in the third quarter.



Lenders reported that demand for corporate lending from small and large businesses slightly decreased, and demand from medium-sized businesses was unchanged in the third quarter.

Demand for corporate lending in the fourth quarter was expected to increase slightly for small businesses, and was expected to be unchanged for medium and large businesses. The survey was conducted between August 30 and September 16.

