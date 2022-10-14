European Economics Preview: France Final Inflation Data Due

Final consumer prices from France and Spain are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's wholesale prices for September. Prices had increased 18.9 percent annually in August.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee releases final consumer and harmonized prices for September. The preliminary estimates showed that consumer price inflation slowed to 5.6 percent from 5.9 percent in August. The statistical office is expected to confirm the flash estimate.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's final inflation data is due. Consumer prices are forecast to climb 9.0 percent and harmonized prices to gain 6.2 percent, as initially estimated, in September.

At 4.00 am ET, final consumer price data is due from Poland.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area monthly foreign trade data for August. The trade deficit totaled EUR 34.0 billion in July.

