UK House Price Growth Eases On Rising Interest Rates: RICS

UK house prices continued to gain in September on subdued stock levels but the pace of house price growth eased notably amid rising interest rates and uncertain economic outlook, the Residential Market Survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed on Thursday.

The house price balance eased sharply to 32 percent in September from 51 percent in August. This measure has moderated sequentially over the last five months.

Moreover, price expectations turned negative due to substantial rises in mortgage rates. A net balance of -18 percent of respondents forecast a dip in prices over the coming twelve months, down from a reading of +3 percent in the previous survey.

The net balance for new buyer demand came in at -36 percent versus -38 percent in August. At the same time, new instructions also remained in decline, evidenced by a net balance reading of -13 percent compared to -15 percent a month ago.

As a result, stock levels were still at historic lows at the UK-wide level, with estate agents holding just 34 residential properties on their books.

Looking ahead, near-term sales expectations remained comfortably negative, returning a net balance of -30 percent, which was slightly down on -26 percent registered in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.