Cryptos Drop As CPI Above View

Cryptocurrencies lost more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours, amidst the release of the consumer price inflation numbers from the U.S. While headline inflation decreased, core inflation surged over the previous period. Both the readings came above market expectations.

Annual inflation in the month of September decreased to 8.2 percent, versus 8.3 percent reported in August. Markets were expecting it to cool to 8.1 percent.

Core inflation which excludes the more volatile food and energy effects and is more preferred by the Fed, however increased to 6.6 percent. It was feared to rise to 6.5 percent, from 6.3 percent in the previous month.

The fresh set of data has exacerbated the negative sentiment surrounding inflation. Earlier, the Fed's likely aggressiveness in taming inflation was reinforced with the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday. The Fed appeared to be more worried of the cost of taking too little action to bring down inflation than the cost of taking too much action.

The Dollar strengthened, lifting the Dollar Index to 113.91. The Dollar Index hovered between 112.63 and 113.91, versus the recent high of 114.78. Gold Futures for December have shed more than a percent in the past 24 hours. The yield on Govt bonds also hardened in response to the new inflation reading.

Overall market capitalization dropped to $881 billion, versus $922 billion a day earlier.

A big-picture view of the overall crypto market shows Bitcoin dominating 40 percent of the market. Bitcoin is currently trading at $18,408.37, down 3.5 percent on an overnight basis. Bitcoin has declined 8.9 percent in the past week and 12 percent in the past 90 days. Bitcoin market cap has fallen to $352 billion.

The Smart Contracts category led by Ethereum (ETH) is currently commanding 26.2 percent of the market. Market cap of the category has declined 5.6 percent overnight to $232 billion. Ethereum, the top ranked cryptocurrency in the category has declined 5.9 percent in the past 24 hours and 11 percent in the past week.

Other big laggards in the Smart Contracts category are 24th ranked Ethereum Classic (ETC) that has declined 9.4 percent and 21st ranked Chainlink (LINK) that has declined close to 8 percent overnight.

Stablecoins led by Tether (USDT), USDCoin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD) etc. are currently occupying 16.9 percent of the overall crypto market. market cap is more or less stable at $150 billion. Tether tops the list with a market dominance of 7.7 percent.

Market capitalization of the Centralized Exchanges category declined 2.7 percent overnight to $56 billion, implying a 6.3 percent share of the overall crypto market. 44th ranked Huobi Token (HT), the native token of the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global, which has gained 17 percent in the past 24 hours is the top gainer among the top 100 cryptos. 19th ranked UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is also trading in the green zone despite the broad-based bearish sentiment.

The DeFi category led by Dai (DAI), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Avalanche (AVAX), Uniswap (UNI), etc., is currently commanding 5.3 percent of the overall crypto market. Market cap of the category declined 4.8 percent overnight to $47 billion overnight.

