U.S. Stocks Regain Ground After Early Sell-Off But Remain Negative

After moving sharply lower early in the session, stocks have regained some ground over the course of morning trading on Thursday. The major averages have climbed well off their lows of the session but remain in negative territory.

The Dow is down 105.96 points or 0.4 percent at 29,104.89 after plunging by nearly 550 points in early trading. The Nasdaq is down 161.49 points or 1.6 percent at 10,255.61, while the S&P 500 is down 31.41 points or 0.9 percent at 3,545.62.

The early sell-off on Wall Street came following the release of the Labor Department's highly anticipated report on consumer price inflation in the month of September.

The report showed consumer prices rose by more than expected in September, leading to a spike in treasury yields and ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent in September after inching up by 0.1 percent in August. Economists had expected consumer prices to edge up by 0.2 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices climbed by 0.6 percent for the second month compared to expectations for a 0.5 percent advance.

The report also showed the annual rate of growth by consumer prices slowed to 8.2 percent in September from 8.3 percent in August, although the annual rate of growth by core prices accelerated to a 40-year high of 6.6 percent from 6.3 percent.

"The disappointingly broad-based and high inflation readings will keep the Fed in an aggressive tightening mode and on course for at least another 125bps this year," said Kathy Bostjancic, Chief U.S. Financial Economist at Oxford Economics.

The major averages extended a recent downward trend in early trading, slumping to their lowest intraday levels since 2020.

Selling pressure has waned since then, however, potentially inspiring some traders to pick up stocks at reduced levels.

Gold stocks have moved sharply lower in morning trading, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 5.9 percent.

The sell-off by gold stocks comes amid a notable decrease by the price of the precious metal, with gold for December delivery slumping $23.10 to $1,654.40 an ounce.

Substantial weakness is also visible among housing stocks, as reflected by the 3.1 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

Retail stocks have also shown a significant move to the downside, resulting in a 2.6 percent plunge by the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index. The index tumbled to a three-month intraday low earlier in the session.

Transportation, semiconductor and commercial real estate stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, while banking and oil stocks are bucking the downtrend.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 1.9 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have climbed well off their lows of the session but remain firmly negative. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 6.6 basis points at 3.968 percent after reaching high of 4.080 percent.

