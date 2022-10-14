South Korea Import Prices Rise Faster In September

South Korea's import prices and export prices increased at faster paces in September, data from Bank of Korea showed on Friday.

Import prices rose 24.1 percent year-on-year in September, after a 22.9 percent increase in August.

Price for intermediate goods imports rose 17.1 percent annually in September and those of consumer goods imports increased by 12.2 percent.

Prices for capital goods and raw materials gained by 10.9 percent and 43.2 percent, respectively.

Export prices increased 15.2 percent annually in September, after a 13.0 percent rise in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, import prices grew 3.3 percent in September, after a 0.9 percent decrease in the preceding month.

Economic News

