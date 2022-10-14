Spain Inflation Eases More Than Estimated In September

Spain's consumer price inflation eased more than initially estimated in September, latest figures from the statistical office INE revealed on Friday.

Consumer prices climbed 8.9 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 10.5 rise in August. The latest figure was revised down slightly from a 9.0 percent increase seen in the flash report published on September 29.

The easing trend in inflation was mainly due to a fall in electricity prices and fuel prices compared to last year.

Excluding energy, inflation fell slightly to 6.2 percent in September from 6.4 percent in the previous month. That was in line with the initial estimate.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew the most, by 14.4 percent annually in September, closely followed by a 14.2 percent surge in housing costs.

EU harmonized inflation also moderated to 9.0 percent in September from 10.5 percent in August. The September figure was revised down from 9.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.7 percent in September, reversing a 0.3 percent rebound in the prior month. According to flash data, the rate of fall was 0.6 percent.

The harmonized index of consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in September versus a nil change reported initially.

