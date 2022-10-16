China Trade Data Due On Monday

China will on Monday release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to rise 1.0 percent on year, up from 0.3 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 4.1 percent, slowing from 7.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $81.0 billion, up from $79.39 billion a month earlier.

Singapore will provide September numbers for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 2.1 percent on month and an increase of 7.1 percent on year. That follows the 3.9 percent monthly decline and the 11.4 percent yearly gain in August.

Indonesia will see September data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 31.48 percent on year after rising 32.81 percent in August. Exports are seen higher by an annual 27.91 percent, down from 30.15 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is called at $4.84 billion, down from $5.76 billion a month earlier.

Japan will see final August results for industrial production and for its tertiary industry index. Industrial production was up 0.8 percent on month and down 2.0 percent on year in July, while the tertiary industry index was down 0.6 percent on month.

