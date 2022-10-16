Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Slip 4% In September

The value of non-oil domestic exports in Singapore was down a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent on month in September, Statistics Singapore said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for a decline of 2.1 percent on month following the 3.9 percent contraction in August.

On a yearly basis, NODX was up 3.1 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 7,1 percent following the 11.4 percent surge in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.