Norway Trade Surplus Rises In September

Norway's foreign trade surplus increased notably in September from a year ago, as exports grew more rapidly than imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

The trade surplus rose to NOK 122.4 billion in September from NOK 53.9 billion in the same month last year. In August, the surplus was NOK 197.8 billion.

Exports surged 66.5 percent annually in September, and imports climbed 24.1 percent.

Export growth was mainly driven by a 131.5 percent jump in shipments of natural gas and 119.7 percent gain in outflows of ships and oil platforms.

On a monthly basis, exports declined 24.3 percent in September, while imports increased 6.0 percent.

Mainland exports increased 20.0 percent over last year, while they decreased 9.4 percent from August. The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 36.4 billion in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.