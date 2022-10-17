Indonesia Trade Surplus Rises In September

Indonesia's trade surplus increased in September despite a slower-than-expected rise in exports, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Monday.

The trade surplus rose to $4.993 billion in September from $4.384 billion in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of $4.84 billion.

In August, the trade surplus was $5.711 billion.

Exports increased 20.28 percent year on year in September, slower than the expected 27.91 percent increase.

Non-oil and gas exports alone registered a sharp increase of 19.26 percent.

Imports increased 22.01 percent over the previous year, well below the 31.48 percent increase predicted by economists.

On a monthly basis, exports fell 10.99 percent in September and imports declined 10.58 percent.

Economic News

