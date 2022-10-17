Italy Inflation Accelerates As Estimated In September

Italy's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in September, latest figures from Istat showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 8.9 percent in September from 8.4 percent in August. That was in line with flash data published on September 30.

Further, the latest inflation was the highest in nearly thirty-seven years.

The latest upward trend in inflation was largely driven by increased costs for food, including both processed and unprocessed products, along with services related to recreation.

Prices for energy remained elevated in September, rising 44.5 percent annually in September, slightly below the 44.9 percent spike seen in August.

Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation accelerated to 5.0 percent from 4.4 percent. That was in line with the initial estimate.

Transport cost inflation eased to 9.5 percent in September from 10.3 percent in August amid a slowdown in energy prices.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in September, as estimated.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, quickened to 9.4 percent in September from 9.1 percent in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the inflation rate was 9.5 percent.

Compared to the previous month, the HICP rose 1.7 percent in September, which was revised up slightly from 1.6 percent.

