New York Manufacturing Index Drops More Than Expected In October

A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed regional manufacturing activity has contracted by more than expected in the month of October.

The New York Fed said its general conditions index slid to a negative 9.1 in October from a negative 1.5 in September, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to dip to a negative 4.0.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms do not expect business conditions to improve over the next six months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.