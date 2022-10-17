New Zealand Inflation Data Due On Tuesday

New Zealand will on Tuesday release Q3 figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Inflation is expected to have risen 1.6 percent on quarter and 6.6 percent on year, easing from 1.7 percent on quarter and 7.3 percent on year in the three months prior.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on October 4.

At the meeting, the RBA raised its benchmark rate by a quarter-point - lifting the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 2.60 percent from 2.35 percent. This was the highest rate since mid-2013. The board also increased the interest rate on exchange settlement balances by 25 basis points to 2.50 percent.

