Europe Passenger Car Sales Rise For Second Month: ACEA

Europe's new car registrations increased for the second straight month in September, data published by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, showed on Tuesday.

New passenger car registrations grew 9.6 percent on a yearly basis, following August's 4.4 percent increase. This was the second consecutive increase in sales.

However, the ACEA said this annual growth was largely driven by the low base of comparison from September 2021, when the semiconductor shortage hampered vehicle production.

Among big-four economies, Germany and Spain posted double-digit growth of 14.1 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively. At the same time, sales in France gained moderately by 5.5 percent and that in Italy by 5.4 percent.

During January to September, the passenger car market shrank 9.9 percent to 6.78 million units, despite the positive results recorded in the last two months.

