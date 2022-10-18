Spain Trade Deficit Widens In August

Spain's foreign trade gap widened in August from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the Economy Ministry showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 7.94 billion in August from EUR 3.88 billion in the corresponding month last year.

In July, there was a shortfall of EUR 6.56 billion.

Exports climbed 31.7 percent year-over-year in August to EUR 29.09 billion. Imports grew at a much faster rate of 42.6 percent to EUR 37.02 billion.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports dropped by 9.2 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

The country's total trade deficit stood at EUR 46.46 billion between January and August compared with EUR 10.87 billion a year earlier.

Economic News

