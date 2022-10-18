Conn's President And CEO Chandra Holt Steps Down; Warns On Q3; Withdraws FY23 View

logo
Specialty retailer Conn's, Inc. (CONN) announced Tuesday that President and Chief Executive Officer Chandra Holt has stepped down from her position and from the Company's Board effective immediately. Norman Miller, its former President and Chief Executive Officer, will serve as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

The company further announced weak outlook for its third quarter of fiscal 2023, and also withdrew fiscal 2023 forecast.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Conn's shares were losing around 20.2 percent to trade at $6.47.

Holt has been in the position since August 2021.

Miller was the company's former President and Chief Executive Officer from September 2015 to August 2021 and Executive Chairman from August 2021 until April 2022. He has been a member of the Board of Directors since September 2015.

Miller will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

Regarding its fiscal 2023 third-quarter performance, Conn's said it remains challenged by macroeconomic headwinds, which is impacting consumer spending and disproportionately affecting year-over-year sales to financial access customer segment and sales of discretionary product categories.

As a result, the company currently expects total revenue for the fiscal year 2023 third quarter to be down 21% to 23%. Conn's also expects operating margin for the third quarter to be negative mid-single digits.

The company said it is focusing on improving margins and reducing or eliminating unnecessary costs.

As part of the leadership change, and continued macroeconomic and retail uncertainty, Conn's has withdrawn its previous fiscal year 2023 financial guidance.

The company expects to issue an update when reporting third quarter results in early December.

Miller stated, "I am excited to return to Conn's and help the Company reestablish its core customer value proposition. …. we are focused on turning around our financial and operating performance to create lasting value."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

