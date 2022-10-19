Eurozone Inflation Rises Less Than Estimated

Eurozone inflation rose less than estimated in September but the rate remained at record high, final data from Eurostat revealed on Tuesday.

Harmonized inflation advanced to 9.9 percent in September, slightly slower than the flash estimate of 10.0 percent. The rate was up from 9.1 percent in August.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, increased to 4.8 percent in September from 4.3 percent a month ago. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on September 30.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 1.2 percent in September.

Among four components of inflation, energy prices posted the biggest annual growth of 40.7 percent. This was followed by an 11.8 percent rise in food, alcohol and tobacco prices.

At the same time, non-energy industrial goods prices gained 5.5 percent and cost of services increased 4.3 percent in September.

