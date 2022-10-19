UK House Price Inflation Eases In August

UK house price inflation slowed in August due to the sharp rise in prices in the same month last year following changes in the stamp duty holiday, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.

House price growth eased to 13.6 percent in August from 16.0 percent in July. The average house price was GBP 296,000 in August.

Average house prices gained 1.1 percent on a monthly basis, following an increase of 1.3 percent in the previous month.

The South West was the region with the highest annual house price growth, up 17.0 percent. Meanwhile, the lowest growth was in London, where average prices increased 8.3 percent.

