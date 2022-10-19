Malta HICP Inflation Accelerates Further

Malta's EU measure of inflation continued its rising trend in September, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 7.4 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 7.0 percent rise in August.

Inflation has been steadily rising since July last year.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages registered a double-digit growth of 11.9 percent annually in September. This was followed by a 9.6 percent surge in utility costs.

Transport charges were 7.7 percent more expensive compared to last year, and cost for recreation and culture also grew the same 7.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, the HICP dropped 0.6 percent in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.