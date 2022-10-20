Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release September numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.8 percent.

New Zealand will provide September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were worth NZ$7.93 billion and exports were at NZ$5.48 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$2.447 billion.

Taiwan will release September data for unemployment; in August, the jobless rate was 3.67 percent.

Hong Kong will see September figures for consumer prices; in August, inflation was flat on month and up 1.9 percent on year.

Economic News

