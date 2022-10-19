Japan Has Y2.094 Trillion Trade Deficit In September

Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 2.094 trillion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a shortfall of 2.167 trillion yen following the downwardly revised 2.820 trillion yen deficit in August (originally -2.817 trillion yen).

Exports climbed 28,9 percent to 8.818 trillion yen, topping forecasts for an increase of 27.1 percent following the downwardly revised 22.0 percent gain in the previous month (originally 22.1 percent).

Imports surged an annual 45.9 percent to 10.912 trillion yen versus expectations for an increase of 45.0 percent and slowing from 49.9 percent a month earlier.

Economic News

