Australia Jobless Rate Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 3.5% In September

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the August reading.

But the Australian added just 900 jobs last month - well shy of expectations for an increase of 25,000 following the gain of 33,500 new jobs in August.

There were 13,300 new full-time jobs in September, but 12,400 part-time jobs were lost.

The participation rate was unchanged and in line with forecasts at 66.6 percent.

