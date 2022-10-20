Germany's PPI Inflation Holds Steady In September

Germany's producer price inflation stayed steady in September to remain at its highest level ever amid soaring energy prices, data from Destatis showed on Thursday.

Producer prices surged 45.8 percent year-over-year in September, the same rate of increase as in August. Meanwhile, the rate was forecast to ease to 44.7 percent.

Energy prices alone jumped 132.0 percent year-on-year in September, owing to price increases for natural gas distribution and electricity.

Excluding energy, producer prices rose 14.0 percent yearly and by 0.4 percent monthly in September.

Among other components of the producer price index, prices of intermediate goods increased 16.8 percent and those for capital goods grew 7.8 percent.

Prices for durable consumer goods grew 10.9 percent, and non-durable consumer goods also registered a double-digit growth of 18.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased at a slower rate of 2.3 percent in September, after a 7.9 percent gain in the previous month. Prices were expected to increase by 1.3 percent.

