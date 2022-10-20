French Manufacturing Confidence Improves Unexpectedly

The confidence among French manufacturers bounced back unexpectedly in October, after falling in the previous three months, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.

The manufacturing confidence index rose slightly to 103 in October from 102 in September. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to fall to 101.

The upward movement in October was due to the balance of opinion on the past and expected change in production and the level of the order books.

The sub-index measuring manufacturers' views towards past production rose to 7 in October from 5 in September, and the order book balance increased to -11 from -13.

Meanwhile, general production expectations weakened in October, with the corresponding index falling to -8 from -6, while personal production expectations of manufacturers strengthened from 8 to 13.

The index for the expected trend in selling prices in the next three months declined further in October, as the relevant index stood at 31 versus 38 in September.

Business managers have expressed concern about economic uncertainty in almost a stable and high way, the survey said.

The overall confidence index that comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors, namely, manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade and wholesale trade, remained stable at 102.0 in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.