Eurozone Current Account Deficit Biggest On Record

The euro area current account balance logged its biggest deficit ever in the history, data published by the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.

The current account balance showed a deficit of EUR 26.323 billion in August, up from EUR 19.960 billion in July.

In the corresponding month last year, there was a surplus of EUR 17.089 billion.

The increase in trade gap was mainly related to the deficits that were recorded in goods and primary income.

Data showed that the trade in goods resulted in a deficit of EUR 21 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 19 billion. At the same time, the surplus on services shrank to EUR 7 billion from EUR 11 billion.

The surplus on primary income grew to 3 billion in August from 2 billion a month ago. On the other hand, the deficit in secondary income widened to EUR 15 billion from EUR 14 billion.

In the twelve months to August, the current account balance showed a deficit of EUR 19 billion, or 0.1 percent of GDP, compared with a surplus of EUR 338 billion or 2.8 percent a year ago.

The sharp widening of the trade gap indicates that Europe's continues to be burdened by the Russia-Ukraine conflict through the increase in raw material imports.

