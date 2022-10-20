Taiwan Export Orders Fall Less Than Forecast

Taiwan's export orders declined at a slower-than-expected rate in September, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Thursday.

Export orders dropped 3.1 percent year-on-year in September versus an expected fall of 5.5 percent.

Bookings for plastics, rubber, and related articles fell the most by 32.3 percent annually in September, and orders for basic metals and articles plunged 31.0 percent.

Orders for chemicals declined 20.2 percent, while those for mineral products showed a sharp growth of 61.6 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, export orders increased 11.6 percent in September, largely driven by more bookings for information and communication products.

