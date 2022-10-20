logo
Philip Morris Q3 Pro Forma Adj. Operating Income Rises On Organic Basis; Adj. Net Revenues Up 6.9%

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) said, despite the margin pressures, the company's strong adjusted net revenue growth, coupled with the positive effects from higher pricing and operating cost efficiencies, drove third quarter pro forma adjusted EPS of $1.33, reflecting currency-neutral growth of 8.3% from a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $1.53, up 8.2%, excluding currency from prior year. Pro forma adjusted operating income increased by 4.4% on an organic basis, while pro forma adjusted operating income margin decreased by 1.0 point.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.36, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On a pro forma basis, adjusted net revenues increased by 6.9% in organic terms, primarily driven by total shipment volume growth of 2.3%, the continued favorable mix shift from cigarettes to smoke-free products, and a favorable total pricing variance. Smoke-free product pro forma net revenues increased by 14.2 on an organic basis.

As a result of strong year-to-date performance, the company increased the low end of full-year pro forma growth outlook for adjusted net revenues, resulting in a range of 6.5% to 8% on an organic basis, and continues to expect full-year pro forma adjusted EPS growth of 10% to 12%, excluding currency.

Third quarter EPS was $1.34 compared to $1.55, previous year. Net revenues were $8.03 billion compared to $8.12 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $7.31 billion in revenue. Total shipment volume increased by 0.6%, driven by a 17.1% increase in HTU shipments, partly offset by a 1.7% decline in cigarette shipments. On a pro forma basis, PMI's total shipment volume increased by 2.3%,

For 2022, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $5.81 - $5.96. Pro forma adjusted EPS, ex-currency, is now expected in the range of $6.09 - $6.20.

