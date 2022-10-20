European Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance In Cautious Trade

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Thursday with investors largely making cautious moves amid concerns about rising inflation and fears that central banks would continue with their aggressive monetary tightening stance.

Political tensions over the developments in the UK weigh as well.

The pan European Stoxx 600 is down 0.22%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is advancing 0.17%, Germany's DAX is drifting down 0.3%, and France's CAC 40 is gaining 0.4%, while Switzerland's SMI is down by about 0.14%.

In the UK market, Harbour Energy is surging 3.6%. Lloyds Banking Group is gaining about 3%, Shell is up 2.3% and Convatec Group is rising 2.2%.

BP, Glencore, Centrica, Natwest Group, Segro and Fresnillo are also notably higher.

IAG, BT Group, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Coca-Cola HBC, Vodafone Group, AstraZeneca, Rio Tinto, Persimmon, Diageo and Bunzl are down 1.4 to 3%.

In the German market, HelloFresh is down nearly 4%. Deutsche Boerse is lower by about 3.5%. Adidas, Infineon Technologies, Daimler, Deutsche Post and Munich RE are down 1 to 2.5%.

Sartorius, which plunged nearly 16% on Wednesday, is up 2.7%. Siemens Healthineers is gaining about 2% and Vonovia is up nearly 1%.

In Paris, Atos is down by about 3%. Valeo, Faurecia, Pernod Ricard, Legrand and Publicis Groupe are down 1 to 2%.

Hermes International, Dassault Systemes and Thales are gaining 1 to 1.5%.

On the economic front, the euro area current account balance logged its biggest deficit ever in the history, data published by the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.

The current account balance showed a deficit of EUR 26.323 billion in August, up from EUR 19.960 billion in July. In the corresponding month last year, there was a surplus of EUR 17.089 billion.

Data from Destatis showed Germany's producer price inflation stayed steady in September to remain at its highest level ever amid soaring energy prices. Producer prices surged 45.8% year-over-year in September, the same rate of increase as in August. Meanwhile, the rate was forecast to ease to 44.7%.

Survey results from the Statistical Office Insee showed that the confidence among French manufacturers bounced back unexpectedly in October, after falling in the previous three months. The manufacturing confidence index rose slightly to 103 in October from 102 in September. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to fall to 101.

Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased in the third quarter, as exports rebounded amid a fall in imports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus rose to CHF 8.034 billion in the third quarter from CHF 7.634 billion in the previous three-month period. Exports climbed 0.7% sequentially in the September quarter, reversing a 0.6% fall in the June quarter, while imports logged a 0.5% decline in the third quarter, in contrast to a 0.5% gain in the previous quarter.

