European Economics Preview: UK Public Sector Finance, Retail Sales Data Due

Public sector finances and retail sales from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector borrowing and retail sales data. The budget deficit is seen widening to GBP 17.5 billion from GBP 11.8 billion in August. Retail sales are forecast to fall 0.5 percent on month in September, slower than the 1.6 percent decrease a month ago.

At 4.00 am ET, retail sales from Poland and current account from Greece are due. Economists forecast Poland retail sales to grow 21.5 percent annually in September following a 21.5 percent rise in August.

At 6.00 am ET, foreign trade and wholesale prices are due from Ireland.



At 10.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to issue flash consumer confidence survey data for October. Economists forecast the euro area sentiment index to fall to -30.0 from -28.8 in September.

