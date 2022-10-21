Malaysia Inflation Eases In September

Malaysia's consumer price inflation eased for the first time in six months in September amid a slowdown in food price growth, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in September, following a 4.7 percent increase in August.

The overall price increase in September was largely driven by a 6.9 percent rise in expenses for restaurants and hotels, and there was a 5.3 percent growth in transport costs.

Meanwhile, food price inflation eased to 6.8 percent from 7.2 percent, driven by a moderate increase in the component of food at home. Utility costs were 4.0 percent higher in September compared to last year.

Data also showed that core inflation rose to 4.0 percent in September from 3.8 percent a month ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in September versus a 0.2 percent rise in August.

