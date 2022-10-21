New Zealand Credit Card Spending Growth Slows In September

New Zealand's credit card spending increased in September, albeit at a softer pace, data from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand revealed on Friday.

Total credit card spending rose 0.7 percent monthly in September, after a 4.6 percent growth in August.

Domestic bills was zero percent monthly in September to NZ$3.783 billion and overseas billing declined to 534 million.

On a yearly basis, total billing increased 34.1 percent year-on-year in September, following a 29.3 percent rise in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.