Denmark Consumer Confidence Hits New Record Low

Denmark's consumer confidence weakened further to a new record low in October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index fell notably to -37.0 in October from -32.1 in September. The average for the past six months was -28.

Consumer confidence has thus once again hit a new lowest level in the 48-year history of the statistics, which is happening for the fifth time this year, the agency said.

Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year worsened in October as the respective index dropped to -24.3 from -22.4 in September.

The index measuring consumers' view on the past economic situation of the country declined significantly to -64.1 from -55.6.

Consumers' opinion regarding their own future financial situation also weakened in October. The corresponding index fell to -14.1 from -9.2.

Consumers were more negative towards big consumer goods purchases in October as the index decreased to -50.7 from -44.0 in the previous month.

Consumers continue to believe that unemployment will increase sharply over the next year.

