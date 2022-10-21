Old Dominion Announce 2023 'No Bad Vibes Tour'

Country band Old Dominion have announced the "No Bad Vibes Tour," which will kick off in Spring 2023.
The "No Bad Vibes Tour," which takes its name from the band's latest single, "No Hard Feelings", will kick off on January 19 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, and conclude on June 30 at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
"At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy," frontman Matthew Ramsey explains in a press release. "They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever's weighing them down at that point in time."
"Just come and hang out with us, and escape for a couple hours," he added. "Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in."
The surprise announcement was made to the crowd at Loser's Bar and Grill in Nashville during Monday night's Whiskey Jam performance. Old Dominion, who got their start as regulars on the Whiskey Jam stage, were joined by rising country stars Shawn Austin, Greylan James, Kassi Ashton and Frank Ray.
Tour Dates:
Jan 19 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
Jan 20 - Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
Jan 21 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark
Jan 27 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center
Jan 28 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Jan 30 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
Feb 9 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
Feb 10 - Rockford, IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center
Feb 11 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Feb 16 - Rapid City, SD @ Summit Arena
Feb 17 - Mankato, MN Mayo @ Clinic Health System Event Center
Feb 18 - Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena
Feb 23 - Idaho Falls, ID @ Hero Arena at Mountain America Center
Feb 24 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
Feb 25 - Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center
Feb 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Mar 2 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Mar 3 - Calgary, AB @ Saddledome
Mar 9 - Lethbridge, AB @ Enmax Centre
Mar 10 - Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre
Mar 11 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Mar 31 - Key West, FL @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Apr 1 - Key West, FL @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Apr 13 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
Apr 14 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
Apr 15 - Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
May 4 - Savannah, GA @ EnMarket Arena
May 5 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place Amphitheater
May 27 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 28 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 30 - Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News