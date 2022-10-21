Old Dominion Announce 2023 'No Bad Vibes Tour'

Country band Old Dominion have announced the "No Bad Vibes Tour," which will kick off in Spring 2023.

The "No Bad Vibes Tour," which takes its name from the band's latest single, "No Hard Feelings", will kick off on January 19 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, and conclude on June 30 at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

"At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy," frontman Matthew Ramsey explains in a press release. "They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever's weighing them down at that point in time."

"Just come and hang out with us, and escape for a couple hours," he added. "Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in."

The surprise announcement was made to the crowd at Loser's Bar and Grill in Nashville during Monday night's Whiskey Jam performance. Old Dominion, who got their start as regulars on the Whiskey Jam stage, were joined by rising country stars Shawn Austin, Greylan James, Kassi Ashton and Frank Ray.

Tour Dates:

Jan 19 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

Jan 20 - Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

Jan 21 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark

Jan 27 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center

Jan 28 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Jan 30 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Feb 9 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Feb 10 - Rockford, IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center

Feb 11 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Feb 16 - Rapid City, SD @ Summit Arena

Feb 17 - Mankato, MN Mayo @ Clinic Health System Event Center

Feb 18 - Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena

Feb 23 - Idaho Falls, ID @ Hero Arena at Mountain America Center

Feb 24 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

Feb 25 - Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center

Feb 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Mar 2 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Mar 3 - Calgary, AB @ Saddledome

Mar 9 - Lethbridge, AB @ Enmax Centre

Mar 10 - Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre

Mar 11 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Mar 31 - Key West, FL @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater

Apr 1 - Key West, FL @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater

Apr 13 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

Apr 14 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

Apr 15 - Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

May 4 - Savannah, GA @ EnMarket Arena

May 5 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place Amphitheater

May 27 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 28 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 30 - Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's

