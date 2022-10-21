Poland Retail Sales Growth Slows In September

Poland's retail sales growth eased slightly in September, after improving in the previous month, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

At constant prices, retail sales climbed 4.1 percent year-on-year in September, just below the 4.2 percent rise in August. Sales have been rising since March last year.

Sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear grew the most by 25.2 percent annually in September, and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopedic equipment also logged a sharp growth of 11.1 percent.

Food, beverage, and tobacco sales increased 7.8 percent in September compared to the same period last year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 2.8 percent from August, when they gained by 1.0 percent.

At current prices, retail sales surged 21.9 percent yearly in September, whiles sales were down 1.1 percent from a month ago.

