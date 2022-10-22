Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard Announce 'The World Tour' 2023

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have announced "The World Tour," following the massive success of their North American Stadium trek.

"We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The World Tour in 2023. Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready!!" Mötley Crüe announced in a statement.

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott added, "After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the U.S. and Canada this year, we're beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We're looking forward to seeing you out there somewhere soon!"

The trek will kick off on February 18 in Mexico City, Mexico, and is currently scheduled to conclude on July 16 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Stadium Tour, which also featured Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act, grossed over $173 million this summer and sold approximately 1.3 million tickets across 36 North American dates.

The World Tour Dates:

Feb 18, 2023 Mexico City, Mexico

Feb 21, 2023 Monterrey, Mexico

Feb 25, 2023 Bogota, Colombia

Feb 28, 2023 Lima, Peru

Mar 03, 2023 Santiago, Chile

Mar 07, 2023 Sao Paulo, Brazil

Mar 09, 2023 Curitiba, Brazil

Mar 11, 2023 Porto Alegre, Brazil

May 22, 2023 Sheffield, UK

May 25, 2023 Mönchengladbach, Germany

May 27, 2023 Munich, Germany

May 29, 2023 Budapest, Hungary

May 31, 2023 Krakow, Poland

Jun 2, 2023 Prague, Czech Republic Prague Rocks

Jun 3, 2023 Hannover, Germany

Jun 7, 2023 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rock Festival

Jun 9, 2023 Hyvinkää, Finland RockFest

Jun 11, 2023 Trondheim, Norway Trondheim Rocks

Jun 14, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark COPENHELL

Jun 18, 2023 Dessel, Belgium Graspop Metal Meeting

Jun 20, 2023 Milan, Italy

Jun 23, 2023 Lisbon, Portugal

Jun 24, 2023 Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain

Jun 27, 2023 Thun, Switzerland

Jul 1, 2023 London, UK

Jul 2, 2023 Lytham, UK Lytham Festival

Jul 4, 2023 Dublin, Ireland

Jul 6, 2023 Glasgow, UK

