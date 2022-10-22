Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard Announce 'The World Tour' 2023

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have announced "The World Tour," following the massive success of their North American Stadium trek.
"We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The World Tour in 2023. Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready!!" Mötley Crüe announced in a statement.
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott added, "After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the U.S. and Canada this year, we're beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We're looking forward to seeing you out there somewhere soon!"
The trek will kick off on February 18 in Mexico City, Mexico, and is currently scheduled to conclude on July 16 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Stadium Tour, which also featured Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act, grossed over $173 million this summer and sold approximately 1.3 million tickets across 36 North American dates.
The World Tour Dates:
Feb 18, 2023 Mexico City, Mexico
Feb 21, 2023 Monterrey, Mexico
Feb 25, 2023 Bogota, Colombia
Feb 28, 2023 Lima, Peru
Mar 03, 2023 Santiago, Chile
Mar 07, 2023 Sao Paulo, Brazil
Mar 09, 2023 Curitiba, Brazil
Mar 11, 2023 Porto Alegre, Brazil
May 22, 2023 Sheffield, UK
May 25, 2023 Mönchengladbach, Germany
May 27, 2023 Munich, Germany
May 29, 2023 Budapest, Hungary
May 31, 2023 Krakow, Poland
Jun 2, 2023 Prague, Czech Republic Prague Rocks
Jun 3, 2023 Hannover, Germany
Jun 7, 2023 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rock Festival
Jun 9, 2023 Hyvinkää, Finland RockFest
Jun 11, 2023 Trondheim, Norway Trondheim Rocks
Jun 14, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark COPENHELL
Jun 18, 2023 Dessel, Belgium Graspop Metal Meeting
Jun 20, 2023 Milan, Italy
Jun 23, 2023 Lisbon, Portugal
Jun 24, 2023 Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain
Jun 27, 2023 Thun, Switzerland
Jul 1, 2023 London, UK
Jul 2, 2023 Lytham, UK Lytham Festival
Jul 4, 2023 Dublin, Ireland
Jul 6, 2023 Glasgow, UK
